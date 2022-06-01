Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

