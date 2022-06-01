Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LMB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

