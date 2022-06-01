Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,379.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lipocine by 122.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,805,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

