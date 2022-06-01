LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LiveOne Inc. provides platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture as well as owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. LiveOne Inc., formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “
LVO stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.
LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
