LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.