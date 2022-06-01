LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Critical Review

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57% Greenpro Capital -359.80% -53.78% -43.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.31 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -51.20 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 8.67 -$14.35 million ($0.12) -2.71

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.