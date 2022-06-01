LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after acquiring an additional 385,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after acquiring an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after acquiring an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.