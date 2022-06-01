LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
