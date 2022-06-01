LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.