Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 71.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

