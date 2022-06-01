LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

LNSPF has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

