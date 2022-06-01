LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LNSPF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.