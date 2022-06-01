Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.32.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

