Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LOVE stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.43. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.
In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lovesac (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.