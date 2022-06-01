Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lovesac alerts:

LOVE stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.43. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOVE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.