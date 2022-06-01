Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 326.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.