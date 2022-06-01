Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.84.

LOW stock opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.62. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

