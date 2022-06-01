LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $40.58.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

