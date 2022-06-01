Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LUCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

