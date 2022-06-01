Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 310,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHDX stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

