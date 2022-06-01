Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 16,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,546. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lufax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.