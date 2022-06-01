Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 105,820,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 20,264,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,597,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

