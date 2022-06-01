Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAZR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.27.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 89,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.