Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 89,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,600 and have sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

