Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0701 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

