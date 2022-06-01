Macquarie Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $40.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Macquarie from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $2,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

