Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of MGA opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,741,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 16.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

