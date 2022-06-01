Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

MGA opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

