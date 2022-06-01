Magna International (TSE:MG) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$81.94. 142,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,084. The firm has a market cap of C$24.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$70.16 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.31.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.6899987 EPS for the current year.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

