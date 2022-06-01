Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mandalay Resources stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 2.49. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.64. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.43 and a 12-month high of 3.03.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

