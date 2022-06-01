ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Sells $52,014.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MAN traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 491,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

