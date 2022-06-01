Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRRTY. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

