MariMed (MRMD) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors 1,049.13% -154.97% 151.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MariMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 285 692 690 31 2.28

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 268.85%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 119.36%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 30.52 MariMed Competitors $238.91 million -$56.08 million -7.50

MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MariMed beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

