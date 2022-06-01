Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

