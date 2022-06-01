MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 898,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MKTX stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.62. 9,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.60.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $336,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.