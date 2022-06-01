Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.04. 28,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,235. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

