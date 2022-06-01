MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Short Interest Update

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MasTec by 279.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 605,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.