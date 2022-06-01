MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,396 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

