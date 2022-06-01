Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 21,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Mattel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

