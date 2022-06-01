Matthew P. Bruening Sells 17,500 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 804,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.