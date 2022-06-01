Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.32.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $135.89.
In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 12,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
