Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

