Meridee Moore Acquires 12,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rayonier by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

