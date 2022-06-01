Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTOR. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

