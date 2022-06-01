Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

MLAB opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $204.28 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

