Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $448.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.