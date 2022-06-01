Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer Sells 1,000 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 147,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. Meta Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

