Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

