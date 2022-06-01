Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) to announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Methanex posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.77.

MEOH stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 87,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,501. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

