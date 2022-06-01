Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.54.

Shares of MX traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$62.46. The company had a trading volume of 130,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,795. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.80. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.3499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at C$947,660. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

