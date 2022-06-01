MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Shares of MET traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.39. 9,474,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

