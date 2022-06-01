MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) VP Mei Lin Sells 4,057 Shares

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,309. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

